Portadown man, who damaged newspapers and a sign at a shop, is given a suspended jail sentence

A Portadown man, who damaged newspapers and a sign at a well-known local store, has been given a three months jail term suspended for 18 months.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2024, 12:50 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 15:24 BST
John Gerard Duffy, aged 25, from Churchill Park, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with two counts of criminal damage.

