A Co Armagh man, who sent unwanted messages via WhatsApp to his ex-partner regarding custody of their child, has pleaded guilty to harassment.

69-year-old Kieran Patrick Paul Mulholland, from Garvaghy Close, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with harassment with the domestic violence aggravator attached.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Mulholland’s barrister, Mr John Paul McCann, said his client pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court heard that on July 19 last year, police received reports from a woman regarding harassment from her ex-partner.

"She stated there were on-going issues regarding child contact and had to stop the defendant seeing her son. Since this time she received unwarranted and unwanted voice messages and text from the defendant via WhatsApp,” said a prosecutor.

"These voice messages started early in June until the time it was reported to police,” she said.

Screenshots were given to police showing a number of continuous messages from the defendant. When police rang the number used by the sender the person who answered identified himself as the defendant.

The defendant couldn’t be found by police and he refused to disclose his location, where he was residing or to meet police for a voluntary interview.

Mr McCann said his client had a “multitude” of health issues including mental health issues.

He explained that Mulholland and the complainant have one child together.

“This last year was quite a trying time when it came to the contact arrangements. Things simply got out of hand,” the barrister said.

"He now has regular contact and things seem to have died down,” he said. He added that on occasions, the defendant “assists the complainant when she can’t take the child”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I am aware the background to these messages was a desire to see your child. Nevertheless, given the volume and nature of them it very much crossed the line into harassment.”

The district judge said that it hasn’t cross the custody threshold but would deal with the matter via a financial penalty.

"I have to enhance the fine to take into account the domestic violence aggravator,” he said, fining Mulholland £350 with the £15 offender levy.

He was given 20 weeks to pay.

Mulholland was also made subject of a Restraining Order for 18 months.