Portadown man, who spat in a woman's face, pleads guilty to possessing cannabis and damaging her e-cig
Luis Monteiro, aged 28, from Glenmahon Avenue, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of two counts of common assault, possession of a Class B controlled drug, namely cannabis, and criminal damage in late January early February.
Barrister Mr Andrew Thompson, instructed by Gerard Maguire Solicitors, said the defendant was pleading guilty to all except one of the assault charges.
A prosecutor said the two charges of assault against a woman, which are aggravated by domestic abuse, were being rolled into one charge – leaving Monteiro facing charges of assault, criminal damage and possession of cannabis.
Mr Thompson said his client has a record including that of domestic abuse and pointed out the assault involved spitting in the victim’s face.
“He has accepted that. I don’t doubt that Your Worship will view it with the contempt it deserves,” said the barrister who asked for a pre-sentence report.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “It’s a borderline one where I might be saying a report is pointless but I will give him the benefit of the doubt.
"Spitting in a woman’s face with a record of domestic violence with the aggravator added seems to me like a custody case – albeit I will see what that Probation report says.”
He asked the interpreter to tell the defendant that he is getting one opportunity. The case was adjourned until June 19 for a pre-sentence report.