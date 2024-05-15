Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man with an address in Portadown who spat in a woman’s face also pleaded guilty to damaging her e-cig and possessing cannabis.

Luis Monteiro, aged 28, from Glenmahon Avenue, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of two counts of common assault, possession of a Class B controlled drug, namely cannabis, and criminal damage in late January early February.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

Barrister Mr Andrew Thompson, instructed by Gerard Maguire Solicitors, said the defendant was pleading guilty to all except one of the assault charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said the two charges of assault against a woman, which are aggravated by domestic abuse, were being rolled into one charge – leaving Monteiro facing charges of assault, criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

Mr Thompson said his client has a record including that of domestic abuse and pointed out the assault involved spitting in the victim’s face.

“He has accepted that. I don’t doubt that Your Worship will view it with the contempt it deserves,” said the barrister who asked for a pre-sentence report.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “It’s a borderline one where I might be saying a report is pointless but I will give him the benefit of the doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Spitting in a woman’s face with a record of domestic violence with the aggravator added seems to me like a custody case – albeit I will see what that Probation report says.”