Portadown man who stole washing pods from B&M had 69 previous theft convictions, Craigavon court hears
Brian Paul Ward, 33, whose address was given as Garvaghy Park in Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with theft.
The court heard that on October 28, 2023 police attended B&M in Portadown after it was reported that a male had entered the store at 5.45pm, walked down an aisle, placed washing pods into a bag, walked past the tills, out of the doors, and made no attempt to pay.
It was stated that the defendant made full admission during interview.
Defence told the court: “His record is absolutely appalling. He was given a chance and threw it back in the face of the court.”
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “He has an appalling record generally with 69 offences of theft.”
Mr Ranaghan sentenced the defendant to six months in prison, as well as an offender’s levy of £25.