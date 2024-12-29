Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man with 69 previous convictions for theft has been handed a six-month prison sentence after stealing washing pods from B&M in Portadown.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Paul Ward, 33, whose address was given as Garvaghy Park in Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with theft.

The court heard that on October 28, 2023 police attended B&M in Portadown after it was reported that a male had entered the store at 5.45pm, walked down an aisle, placed washing pods into a bag, walked past the tills, out of the doors, and made no attempt to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated that the defendant made full admission during interview.

A Portadown man with 69 previous convictions for theft has been handed a six-month prison sentence after stealing washing pods from B&M. Picture: Google

Defence told the court: “His record is absolutely appalling. He was given a chance and threw it back in the face of the court.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “He has an appalling record generally with 69 offences of theft.”

Mr Ranaghan sentenced the defendant to six months in prison, as well as an offender’s levy of £25.