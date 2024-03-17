Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Abraham, aged 45, from Ballybay View appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with breaching bail conditions.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A PSNI officer from the Public Protection Unit told the court that following reports of an ‘ongoing domestic’ at the house of the injured party on Friday, September 29, 2023 the defendant was arrested accused of common assault and non-fatal strangulation.

The officer, who said the injured party claimed the defendant had headbutted her, added: “She (the injured party) stated that the defendant ‘tried to choke me out and tried to strangle me’.”

The officer said the injured party said her throat was sore and police observed ‘slight redness’ to her neck which was recorded on police body-worn video. The injured party claimed that the defendant had ‘strangled her until she felt she was about to pass out’. This comment was not recorded on body-worn footage.

The defendant said in interview that the argument was heated but it was the injured party who became aggressive – punching him on the cheek. He claimed he grabbed her by the lower jawline to push her away and then went to bed. He denied head butting and non-fatal strangulation of the injured party.

After being charged he was released on court bail conditions which including not seeing or speaking to the injured party directly or indirectly.

On Thursday, March 7, police received a third party report that both the injured party and the defendant were together. The injured party told police the defendant wasn’t there. During a search police found him hiding in a wardrobe upstairs and was arrested. The officer said the victim is deemed a high risk victim and the defendant is deemed ‘a high risk mark domestic violence perpetrator’ to this injured party and another female.

“There is a history of concern,” the officer told the court.

Under questioning by Abraham’s barrister Aaron Thompson, the officer said the complaint was not made by the injured party who was in court. The officer added the injured party stated she didn’t want the defendant to go to prison.

Mr Thompson said bail was granted previously because Abraham has two cases before the court – the case that the breach is based on and a Non-Molestation Order case which he has pleaded to.

Mr Thompson said his client works full time as a roofer.

“This relationship has been a nuisance to this court. He has had chances before. Where is it going? He may well serve unnecessary time through his own stupidity,” the lawyer said.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said Mr Thompson asked a pertinent question how and why the defendant should spend time in custody given that he may well be time served.

“Having said all that, you have been given chances before and you haven’t taken them. The reason you are back into custody now is your fault,” he said.

Abraham was remanded in custody to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on April 5 via video link.