A 71-year-old man, who drove to his local filling station after having ‘a few beers’, has been banned from driving.

Brian McCreery, aged 71, from Robinsonstown, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court was told how police received a report that the defendant was driving a Vauxhall Insignia under the influence of alcohol at around 6.30pm on Monday, September 22 this year.

The reporting person described the defendant as ‘unsteady on his feet’ prior to driving out of Robinsonstown. It was suspected he was driving to Wright’s Filling Station.

CCTV footage was viewed showing the defendant driving the Insignia and the defendant was found at his home address.

McCreery admitted to driving and failed a preliminary breath test with an evidential breath test resulting in 63 micrograms of alcohol to 100 millilitres of breath. The alcohol driving limits in Northern Ireland are 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath

The defendant’s solicitor, Mr Joseph McDonald, said his client has a clean driving licence for the past 50 years.

"He’s a pensioner and lives by himself in the country. Recently his partner of 23 years died,” he said.

"He was at home on that particular day. He had taken a few beers during the course of the day. He went to the fridge. No food in the fridge. He made the silly mistake to drive down to the local garage which was about two miles away,” he said.

"He’s not in good health,” he said, adding it wasn’t the highest reading and asked for the disqualification to be kept to a minimum.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “It’s very unfortunate to see a man of your age appearing in court for the first time. I’m sure it’s not something you ever expected. But you made that rather silly decision and you find yourself here today.”

He pointed to his early plea, his clean licence and clear criminal record.

“It’s not the highest reading I’m going to see but driving with any alcohol on board is dangerous," he said, banning the defendant from driving for 12 months and fining him £185 plus