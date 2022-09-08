The PSNI says it issued speeding tickets to a number of motorists today (Thursday September 9).

A statement from the PSNI said: “Portadown Police received numerous complaints regarding motorists using excess speed in Loughgall village.

Portadown police crackdown on speeding in Loughgall village.

"We are continually striving to engage, educate and where necessary enforce speed limits.

"Today when we were in the village, we gave advice & warning to motorists transiting through it. We also issued fixed penalty notices to those who could not adhere to the speed limits.

"All of us who enjoy the privilege of driving have a responsibility to do so safely.”