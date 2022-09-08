Portadown police crackdown on speeding in Loughgall
Portadown police have received ‘numerous complaints’ of speeding in Loughgall village.
The PSNI says it issued speeding tickets to a number of motorists today (Thursday September 9).
A statement from the PSNI said: “Portadown Police received numerous complaints regarding motorists using excess speed in Loughgall village.
"We are continually striving to engage, educate and where necessary enforce speed limits.
"Today when we were in the village, we gave advice & warning to motorists transiting through it. We also issued fixed penalty notices to those who could not adhere to the speed limits.
"All of us who enjoy the privilege of driving have a responsibility to do so safely.”
According to the Road Safety Partnership the 30 mph limit usually applies to all traffic on all roads with street lighting unless signs show something else. In single lane carriageways the speed limit is 60mph for cars and motorcycles and 50mph for HGVs, buses, coaches and minibuses as well as cars towing caravans or trailers