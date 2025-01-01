Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police appealing for appealing for information or witnesses to incidents of criminal damage which took place in Portadown on New Year’s Eve.

The damage occurred in Ulsterville Park and Granville Road at around 4.20pm – 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Police said a male was seen leaving the area wearing black trousers, coat and dark baseball cap with a light or white goatee beard.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious or has dashcam or doorbell camera footage is urged to get in touch with police on 101 giving the reference number 1035.