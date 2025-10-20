Police in Portadown have warned that CCTV footage is being gathered in a bid to help tackle ongoing problems with antisocial behaviour.

Portadown Neighbourhood Policing Team members said they been made aware of an ‘increasing amount’ of antisocial behaviour in the Kernan Hill area over the past few weeks.

Officers are investigating reports that residents are being consistently targeted by a group of up to 20 young males.

"Antisocial behaviour is not a victimless crime and this is having a serious impact on our residents,” a police spokesperson said.

Police in Portadown are gathering CCTV from residential properties and business premises following increased reports of antisocial behaviour. Picture: Press Eye (stock image).

As part of their enquiries, police are gathering CCTV footage from properties and business premises in the area.

"Schools will be contacted and parents and their children will be spoken to,” the PSNI spokesperson warned.

"Parents, be aware of where your children are and please ensure your children are behaving responsibly especially as we approach the darker evenings.”

Anyone who has been a victim of antisocial behaviour or has witnessed any such incidents is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 1315 of 18/10/25.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Duffy has condemned a rise in antisocial behaviour in the Ballyoran Park area.

Cllr Duffy said one of the latest incidents involved a window being broken and also referred to fireworks being placed in letterboxes and aimed at people.

"This behaviour is reckless and dangerous, and must stop before someone if seriously injured.

"We urge parents and guardians to be aware of their children's whereabouts and activities, especially during the evenings. Please remain vigilant and report any antisocial behaviour to the PSNI,” he said.