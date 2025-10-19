A man is in a ‘life-threatening’ condition in hospital following an incident in Lurgan early on Sunday morning.

Detectives are appealing for video footage and witnesses following what they have described as a ‘serious early-morning altercation’ at licensed premises in the town.

Detective Inspector Handley said: “Police received a report at approximately 12.55am this morning, Sunday, October 19, concerning a man aged in his 50s, who had sustained a serious head injury.

"The man had been attempting to re-enter licensed premises in the William Street area when he became aggressive towards two members of door staff.

"It’s understood the door staff pushed the man back, who then fell and struck his head on the ground.

"They provided medical treatment to the man who was then taken onward to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

"Our enquiries are continuing today into the exact circumstances of what happened. Anyone who noticed what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 75 19/10/25.

"We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or mobile footage of what happened that we could review.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Upper Bann Carla Lockhart MP said she has been in close contact with the police regarding the incident.

“This is an extremely distressing situation and my thoughts and prayers are with the individual involved and their family at this difficult time,” she said.

"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed anything, or who has further information, to pass that directly to the police.

"The PSNI have already provided a clear account to the public regarding the circumstances of the incident. In light of that, it is important that people do not speculate online and instead allow the police to get on with their job.

"Above all, I would ask for compassion and sensitivity. A family is facing great uncertainty, they deserve privacy, respect and support from the wider community.”