Police in Portadown are appealing for witnesses in relation to criminal damage caused to a parked vehicle.

The incident is reported to have taken place on James Street in the town between 12 noon on June 28 and 6.30am on June 29.

The vehicle reportedly damaged was a Hyundai ix35.

Anyone who believes they may have any information which would assist police with their enquiries into this investigation is asked to call them on 101, quoting reference number 1260 of 29/06/2025.