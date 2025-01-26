Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist has been left shaken following a hijacking in Portadown.

Detectives are urging anyone who sees the vehicle involved – a silver Volkswagen Polo, with the registration IGZ 3641 – to contact them immediately.

Police said they received a report that the driver of car had been approached by a man outside Craigavon Area Hospital in Lurgan Road shortly before 6am on Saturday, January 25.

"The man got into the front passenger seat of the car, and threatened the victim, who drove a short distance to an industrial estate in the Carn Road area, where he exited the vehicle,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a hijacking in Portadown on Saturday, January 25. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"The suspect took the keys and drove off, believed to be heading in the direction of the M12 and on to the M1.

"Thankfully, the victim was physically unharmed, although he was left shaken by the ordeal.”

Police said the suspect is described as being aged in his 50s or 60s, of a slim build, around 5’ 10” tall, with a thick grey beard and wearing a dark-coloured hooded top.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other video footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 260 of 25/1/25.

"I would also appeal to anyone who sees a silver Volkswagen Polo, with the registration IGZ 3641, to contact us immediately,” said the police spokesperson.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.