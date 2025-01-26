Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around 101,000 homes and businesses across Northern Ireland are still without electricity as a result of damage caused by Storm Éowyn on Friday.

NIE Networks said on Sunday morning that power had now restored to 183,000 properties following the devastation caused to the electricity network.

However, it could be 10 days before everyone has their electricity supply restored.

The latest update from NIE Network comes as Northern Ireland is once again facing a weather warning, with a Met Office yellow alert for wind in place from 10am to 7pm on Sunday.

Around 101,000 customers are still without electricity after Friday's devastating storm which brought down trees and caused widespread damage. Picture: Jonathan Porter / PressEye

Derek Hynes, managing director of NIE Networks explained: “Our restoration efforts are well underway. We are still visiting locations where damage has been caused and are working on the faults that will get power back to the highest possible numbers of homes and businesses.

“Assessments carried out on the network yesterday have now enabled us to put restoration details on our website. Please check Power Check on our website – nienetworks.co.uk - for an initial estimate of when we will get power back for your location.

"We will work to refine these dates and times further as we go through the next few days.

"From what we are seeing so far, we believe that it will be around 10 days by the time we complete the repairs needed to get power back to everyone. "Please bear with us as we work through the yellow weather warning over the course of today. We will continue to work with the strategic and tactical co-ordination groups so that we can avail of as much help as possible from other agencies.”

Meanwhile, councils across Northern Ireland have also opened community assistance centres in their areas at which NIE Networks will be in attendance. These details can be found at www.nienetworks.co.uk.

Mr Hynes issued a fresh warning for the public not to approach any damaged electrical equipment.

Please remember our safety message and do not approach any damaged electricity equipment. Please be extra careful around fallen trees as they often take electricity poles and wires with them as they fall and call us if you see anything that looks dangerous on 03457 643 643.”