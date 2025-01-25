Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More Met Office yellow weather warnings are now in place for Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the clear-up still continuing after the devastation caused by Storm Éowyn, cold and more windy weather is on its way for all counties.

The first of two weekend weather warnings which cover all areas of Northern Ireland is for snow and ice. This is in place from 6pm on Saturday until 10am on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office warns snow showers and icy patches will lead to some travel disruption on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

The scene at the Dark Hedges in Co Antrim which was battered by Storm Éowyn seeing another four trees ripped out of the ground. Picture: PressEye

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said the winter service teams were out gritting the main strategic road network on Saturday afternoon however some roads on the normal scheduled network may remain untreated as they continue to deal with the impacts from Storm Éowyn.

"If travelling please plan your journey carefully, stick to main roads as much as possible, exercise extreme caution and be mindful of changing conditions as roads which are normally gritted might not be.”

A second yellow weather warning – for wind – comes into force at 10am on Sunday and is in place until 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office says strong winds across all areas of Northern Ireland will potentially disrupt transport and infrastructure.

The weather forecast is for rain, sleet and snow showers early on Saturday evening, clearing east by mid-evening to leave a largely dry, clear night with easing winds. There will be a widespread frost with ice patches and a minimum temperature of – 4 °C.

Sunday will see a frosty and dry morning, with limited brighter spells. Clouds will thicken to bring periods of rain and there will be strengthening south-easterly winds by late afternoon. The maximum temperature will be 7 °C.