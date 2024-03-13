Portadown PSNI launch appeal after attempted burglary leaves home extensively damaged
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident took place between Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9 in the Wentworth Green area.
Police are urging anyone who has any information in relation to the attempted burglary or noticed anything suspicious to come forward.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Luckily this time the criminal's attempts were unsuccessful, despite causing extensive damage to the property.
"Did you see anything suspicious at this time? Police would be keen to explore any investigative avenues the public can provide.
"If you have any information on this, please ring 101 and quote reference 1052 of 09/03/24.”