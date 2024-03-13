Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident took place between Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9 in the Wentworth Green area.

Police are urging anyone who has any information in relation to the attempted burglary or noticed anything suspicious to come forward.

The attempted burglarly took place within the vicinity of Wentworth Green, Portadown. Picture: Google

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Luckily this time the criminal's attempts were unsuccessful, despite causing extensive damage to the property.

"Did you see anything suspicious at this time? Police would be keen to explore any investigative avenues the public can provide.