Portadown PSNI launch appeal after attempted burglary leaves home extensively damaged

A property in Portadown has been badly damaged during an attempted burglary.
By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Mar 2024, 08:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident took place between Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9 in the Wentworth Green area.

Police are urging anyone who has any information in relation to the attempted burglary or noticed anything suspicious to come forward.

Read More
PSNI in Lurgan are hunting two men after a man was stabbed twice during attempte...
The attempted burglarly took place within the vicinity of Wentworth Green, Portadown. Picture: GoogleThe attempted burglarly took place within the vicinity of Wentworth Green, Portadown. Picture: Google
The attempted burglarly took place within the vicinity of Wentworth Green, Portadown. Picture: Google
Most Popular

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Luckily this time the criminal's attempts were unsuccessful, despite causing extensive damage to the property.

"Did you see anything suspicious at this time? Police would be keen to explore any investigative avenues the public can provide.

"If you have any information on this, please ring 101 and quote reference 1052 of 09/03/24.”