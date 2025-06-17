Portadown riot accused was identified from YouTube footage, court hears

​An alleged rioter has appeared in court after police identified him from footage uploaded to YouTube.

Appearing in the dock of Lisburn Magistrates Court, Ryan Pepper (32) confirmed his identity and that he understood the single charge against him.

Pepper, from Westland Road, Portadown, faces one charge of riot alleged to have been committed on June 12.

During a contested application for bail, a police officer said that on Saturday, investigators received social media footage which had been uploaded to a YouTube account, containing footage of serious public disorder in Portadown.

In that footage, he told the court, a male can be seen “approaching police lines and throwing an item”.

Initially, the male has the lower half of his face covered but as the footage continues, the same male turns to face the camera and with his face visible, police say they identified him as Pepper.

He was arrested on Monday and during police interviews, he denied the allegations.

Citing Pepper’s “very considerable record,” the officer said police were objecting to bail due to the risk of further offending and also that in the face of serious and ongoing public disorder, “police believe that it's important to send a strong message to deter persons from getting involved”.

"Police believe that if a strong deterrent message is not sent, the public disorder could lead to death or serious injury to members of the public, particularly foreign nationals,” said the officer.

District Judge Rosie Watters noted Pepper’s last court appearance was the day after he was allegedly involved in the riot.

She further revealed Pepper has more than 20 convictions for public disorder so despite submissions from his solicitor that the defendant could be granted bail to live with his mum, the judge refused.

"When something like this happens, his mother should be locking the doors and hiding the keys,” the district judge said.

Judge Watters said that the majority of people who come to Northern Ireland “are working and are being useful members of our society”.

"Some have arrived here from horrible situations in other countries and we, as a country, are protecting them and we have to protect them as well, from some elements in our society,” Judge Watters concluded.

Pepper was remanded into custody and will appear again on June 27 by video link.