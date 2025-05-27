Portadown: thieves break open ATM at Co Armagh service station and make off across field with cash
Detectives investigating the theft at a service station on Gilford Road are urging anyone who may have saw what happened or who has video footage to come forward.
Police said shortly before midnight, two men entered the rear yard of the premises from a field via the Mullahead Road and forced entry to a room housing an ATM.
The pair then broke open the machine using tools and removed cash.
They then made off across a field.
Police believe the thieves spent a number of hours at the location accessing the ATM and detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured any CCTV or other footage in the area that could assist.
The number to call is 101, quoting reference 142 27/05/25.
A report can also be made at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.