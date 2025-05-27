Portadown: thieves break open ATM at Co Armagh service station and make off across field with cash

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th May 2025, 14:16 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 14:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two men made off with cash after breaking into an ATM in Portadown on Monday night.

Detectives investigating the theft at a service station on Gilford Road are urging anyone who may have saw what happened or who has video footage to come forward.

Police said shortly before midnight, two men entered the rear yard of the premises from a field via the Mullahead Road and forced entry to a room housing an ATM.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair then broke open the machine using tools and removed cash.

Detectives are investigating a theft from an ATM at a service station on Gilford Road in Portadown on Monday night. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Detectives are investigating a theft from an ATM at a service station on Gilford Road in Portadown on Monday night. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Detectives are investigating a theft from an ATM at a service station on Gilford Road in Portadown on Monday night. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

They then made off across a field.

Read More
Donaghcloney man who has HIV and is accused of 'flicking' blood at PSNI officers...

Police believe the thieves spent a number of hours at the location accessing the ATM and detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured any CCTV or other footage in the area that could assist.

The number to call is 101, quoting reference 142 27/05/25.

A report can also be made at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice