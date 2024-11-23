Portadown: 'very vigilant' shop worker tips off PSNI over suspected drink driver later found to be almost four times the limit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The PSNI highlighted the incident to warn other motorists of the consequences of drink driving.
A police spokesperson said officers received a report from “a very vigilant member of staff” at an off licence in Portadown on Friday morning.
"The staff member reported smelling a strong smell of alcohol emitting from a male who was shopping within the off licence. Alarmingly this male was then observed leaving the store, and got into a car before driving away.
"Officers responded and swiftly located this male. A breath test was carried out which they subsequently failed. They were then arrested for driving with excess alcohol in breath.”
Police said the driver was taken to custody where they blew “a staggering” evidential reading of 139. The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath, so this reading is almost four times the legal limit.
"The message to all drivers on our roads remains very clear – never ever drink and drive. Are you willing to live with the consequences?” added the police spokesperson.