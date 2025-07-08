Portadown: witnesses and dashcam footage sought after hit-and run in carpark of children's play area
The incident is reported to have taken place in the carpark at the Edenvilla children's play park on Bachelors Walk in Portadown between 11.45am and 1.45pm on Monday, July 7.
A PSNI spokesperson said that as a result of the collision, a motorist has been left with a number of scuffs and scrapes to the body work of their black Peugeot.
Anyone who witnessed this collision or may have been in the area at this time, is asked to get in touch with police. Officers would also like to hear from anyone whose vehicle was parked in the car park and may have relevant dashcam footage.
The number to contact police is 101. Anyone who can help is asked to please quote the reference number 1125 of 07/07/25.