Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward after a hit-and-run road traffic collision in Portadown.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is reported to have taken place in the carpark at the Edenvilla children's play park on Bachelors Walk in Portadown between 11.45am and 1.45pm on Monday, July 7.

A PSNI spokesperson said that as a result of the collision, a motorist has been left with a number of scuffs and scrapes to the body work of their black Peugeot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed this collision or may have been in the area at this time, is asked to get in touch with police. Officers would also like to hear from anyone whose vehicle was parked in the car park and may have relevant dashcam footage.

The number to contact police is 101. Anyone who can help is asked to please quote the reference number 1125 of 07/07/25.