A Portadown woman, accused of 'falsely and injuriously' imprisoning another woman, has been sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court.

Christine Lennon, aged 36, from Old Rectory Park, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with a number of offences.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Charges put to Lennon during the preliminary enquiry included that she falsely and injuriously imprisoned a woman and detained her against her will between August 31, 2017 and October 1, 2017. Also that she harassed the same woman between August 31, 2022 and December 29, 2023 and this offence is aggravated by domestic abuse. She was also charged of obstructing police on March 9 last year and resisting police on the same date.

A further charge of possessing a Class B drug, namely cannabis, on March 9, 2023 was also put to the defendant.

No details of the case were shared in court on Friday morning. A prosecutor said, based on the papers before the court, there is a prima facie case. Lennon’s solicitor Mr Connor Lunny said that was conceded.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read the papers and was satisfied there is a prima facie case.

Lennon said ‘yes’ when asked if she was aware of the charges against her. She was told she was not obliged to say anything in relation to the charges unless she wished to do so.