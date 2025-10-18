Portadown woman to stand trial accused of encouraging rioter in Ballymena
Standing in the dock of Ballymena Magistrates Court, 21-year-old Alana Wright confirmed she was aware of the single charge against her.
Wright, from Clounagh Park, Portadown, is accused of doing an act which was “capable of encouraging or assisting Curtis Dunlop to commit an offence, namely riot, intending to encourage or assist the commission of the said offence,” on June 11, 2025.
In separate proceedings, 23-year-old Dunlop, from Lanntara in Ballymena, faces a charge of riot on June 11.
A prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against Wright.
Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said he was satisfied there is a case to answer.
Wright declined to comment on the charge or to call evidence on her own behalf.
Freeing Wright on continuing bail, Judge Prenter returned the case to Antrim Crown Court for trial and listed the arraignment on November 14.