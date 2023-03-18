Register
Portrush house fire being treated as arson with intent to endanger life

Police have described an arson attack on a house in Portrush as a “reckless” act which could have had devastating consequences.

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:10 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 17:10 GMT

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have information on the incident or and witnessed it to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Shortly after 10.30pm on Friday, March 17, officers received and responded to a report of a fire at a property in the Glenbush Drive area.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze.

Glenbush Drive, Portrush. Picture: Google

"Fortunately, there was no one inside the house at the time, and there were no reports of any injuries.

"However, damage was caused to the roof of the property, and it partially collapsed as a result. Two gardens sheds and an oil tank were also left completely destroyed.

"The occupants of the adjoining properties were evacuated due to smoke as a precaution. They have since returned to their homes.

“Had this fire spread, the consequences could have been devastating, and an investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of this reckless incident, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life at this time.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or who may have any information which might assist us, to contact detectives on 101, and quote reference number 2087 of 17/03/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/