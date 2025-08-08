Police are appealing for information after four men were injured – one of them seriously - following a ‘fight’ in Portrush at the weekend.

The incident occurred in the harbour area early on Saturday, August 2.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police received a report of an ongoing fight in the Harbour Road area of Portrush just before 1.50am on Saturday, 2nd August.

“Officers attended the scene and established that an altercation had occurred between a number of men outside licenced premises.

A general view of Portrush harbour area. Image: Google

"Four men aged in their twenties reported injuries - one of whom sustained serious head and limb injuries.”

Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the altercation to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 144 of 02/08/25.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or, alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111