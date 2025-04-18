Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sex offender with an address listed as in Portstewart who failed to notify police within a relevant period of a change of address, has been jailed for seven months.

Simon Anthony McDonagh (41), of Larch Grove in Newtownabbey, committed the offence in January this year.

On another charge sheet he had an address listed as Millstone in Portstewart. He admitted the theft of an electronic bail monitoring tag in February this year.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A prosecutor said on January 13 this year police were notified by the bail monitoring firm that the defendant was not residing at his approved address.

He is a Category Two registered sex offender having been convicted at Lisburn Court in 2019 for the offence of exposure. He had failed to notify police of a change of his address.

McDonagh was arrested at an address in Enniskillen on January 23.

He had been fitted with a bail monitoring tag following a domestic matter and the defendant then told police he was at Antrim Hospital Emergency Department.

There had been other tag breaches, including in Lurgan after being reported as a "suspicious male". When arrested he had no tag on.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been staying at an address in Glengormley in January this year and had an "argument" with the owner and accepts he hadn't stayed there for a number of nights.

The lawyer said the defendant had been "heavily under the influence" when the tag was removed.

The defendant had 201 previous convictions and was in breach of suspended sentences.