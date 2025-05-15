Prison sentence for Dungannon man who breached a sexual offences prevention order

A Dungannon man charged with breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order has been sentenced to three months in prison, however he will be released due to time already served in custody.

Shane Adrian Patrick Neill, 37, whose address was given as Killyliss Road, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court via videolink charged with two counts of breaching a sexual offences prevention order.

The court heard that the defendant was convicted in December 2019 and was registered as a category two sexual offender.

It is understood he was released on licence in 2023. The licence was revoked in January 2025 due to the breaches and he returned to custody.

Under the conditions of the sexual offences prevention order, he was instructed not to enter into a relationship with a woman without permission from a designated official. He was also ordered not to download social media apps.

The court was told that on January 28, 2025 it was discovered that the defendant had downloaded the messaging app ‘Telegram’ and had been interacting with a woman who was said to have two young children.

It was stated that “it was clear” from the messages and photographs, that they were in an intimate relationship.

Defence admitted that the defendant “clearly did not have permission” to enter into an intimate relationship.

However, he insisted the defendant had revealed his past to the woman and said that the relationship was “consensual”.

District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed a custodial sentence of three months on each of the two charges.

The defendant is to be released due to time already served in prison.