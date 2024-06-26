Prison sentence for Lisburn man who attempted sexual communication with a child

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday June 25, a 48 year old man from the Lisburn area was sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court for attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

William Hall was sentenced to eight months in prison. He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and will be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for five years.

Detective Inspector Vasey said: “William Hall believed he was communicating with of a 12 year old girl, however, he had actually been communicating with an undercover police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I want to send a strong message that my team are working around the clock to identify and bring people before the courts who think their online offending can go undetected.

Lisburn man sent to prison for attempting sexual communication with a child. Pic credit: Tony Hendron

“It is our absolute priority to protect and keep children safe in our communities and we will continue to proactively target those who contribute to the cycle of child abuse.

"I would encourage anyone with concerns or information to get in contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.