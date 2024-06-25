Concerns raised that ticket sales to Mayor charity events may be getting vetted by the council's box office department

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 25th Jun 2024, 08:59 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 09:09 BST
A DUP councillor has raised concerns over the Mayor’s charity fundraising events being vetted for ticket sales at Lagan Valley Island.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s corporate committee was updated on its box office online system for ticket events.

The Mayor selects charities to support during their term of office. The mayor and local people may choose to organise events throughout the year to support the charities.

Alderman Allan Ewart said: “I have raised box office issues with council officers previously.”

Concerns raised over vetting of tickets sales for events for Mayor's charity. Picture: Jessica Black.Concerns raised over vetting of tickets sales for events for Mayor's charity. Picture: Jessica Black.
A council officer responded: “We need to make sure that each ticket sold is for appropriate events.

“All tickets will be considered for each and every event on how they can be sold.”

Alderman Ewart added: “I am not happy with that answer.“So, if the Mayor is running an event that you don’t like, then there will be no tickets sold through Lagan Valley Island?“I would like to think that all the Mayor’s ticket events should be sold through the box office.”

