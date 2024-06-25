Concerns raised that ticket sales to Mayor charity events may be getting vetted by the council's box office department
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s corporate committee was updated on its box office online system for ticket events.
The Mayor selects charities to support during their term of office. The mayor and local people may choose to organise events throughout the year to support the charities.
Alderman Allan Ewart said: “I have raised box office issues with council officers previously.”
A council officer responded: “We need to make sure that each ticket sold is for appropriate events.
“All tickets will be considered for each and every event on how they can be sold.”
Alderman Ewart added: “I am not happy with that answer.“So, if the Mayor is running an event that you don’t like, then there will be no tickets sold through Lagan Valley Island?“I would like to think that all the Mayor’s ticket events should be sold through the box office.”