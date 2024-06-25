Concerns raised that ticket sales to Mayor charity events may be getting vetted by the council's box office department

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A DUP councillor has raised concerns over the Mayor’s charity fundraising events being vetted for ticket sales at Lagan Valley Island.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s corporate committee was updated on its box office online system for ticket events.

The Mayor selects charities to support during their term of office. The mayor and local people may choose to organise events throughout the year to support the charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alderman Allan Ewart said: “I have raised box office issues with council officers previously.”

Concerns raised over vetting of tickets sales for events for Mayor's charity. Picture: Jessica Black.

A council officer responded: “We need to make sure that each ticket sold is for appropriate events.

“All tickets will be considered for each and every event on how they can be sold.”