Prisoner 'remorseful' after spitting at prison officer, Lisburn court hears

A prisoner who spat at a prison officer has been sentenced to four months in prison.

Jonathan Gerard Turley, aged 44, whose address was given as HMP Magilligan, was charged with assaulting a police officer.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that on July 27, 2024 at 2pm, the prisoner escort vehicle entered the air lock at Maghaberry Prison with a number of prisoners who were being transported to Magilligan Prison in Londonderry.

An officer boarded the vehicle to do a head count and it was stated that the defendant, who was one of prisoners on the vehicle, spat at the officer.

A defence lawyer told the court that the defendant was “remorseful”.

He continued: “Thankfully the prison officer did not have to attend court.”

The lawyer also told the court that the defendant is due to be released from prison some time in 2026.

District Judge Francis Rafferty imposed a prison sentence of four months, which he said would not interfere with the prisoner’s release date.