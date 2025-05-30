Probation for Lisburn man who drove a scrambler on the road without driving licence, insurance, or helmet

A Lisburn man who drove a scrambler motorcycle without a helmet, licence, or insurance has been ordered to serve two years on probation.

Ben Doran, 28, whose address was given as Haddington Hill, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with common assault dating back to February 11, 2025, as well as a number of driving related offences from January 16, 2025, including having no driving licence, no insurance, failing to wear protective headgear, driving without due care and attention, possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, and possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard that on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 9.40pm police on duty in an unmarked police car on the Knockmore Road in Lisburn observed a man on a scrambler motorbike with no helmet and no number plate.

The motorcycle continued on the Prince William Road and the driving was said to be “very poor”, with the defendant overtaking a number of other vehicles.

Lisburn Magistrates Court orders Lisburn man to serve two years on probation. Pic credit: Google

The defendant pulled into Haddington Hill and was said to be driving at “an inappropriate speed”.

Police signalled for him to stop, at which point he accelerated, driving into the garden of a property and running inside. He then held the door closed to prevent the police from entering.

It was stated that he was screaming and shouting at the police, saying that they wouldn’t take his motorcycle.

Due to the defendant’s behaviour further police resources were tasked to the scene.

The defendant then went upstairs and returned with what was described as a “zombie knife”. He was disarmed.

Checks of the motorcycle showed it required a licence and insurance, which the defendant did not have.

A small quantity of cannabis was located and the defendant accepted the drugs were his own.

The defendant was also charged with common assault on a separate date, and it was stated that the injured party in the case was his mother.

Defence told the court: “This is an alarming situation. Hopefully this chapter of his life may be drawing to a close.

"He indicated to me that he wanted to complete probation. He would welcome the opportunity.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “Drugs are a ridiculous thing to get involved in. You should learn from this. Drugs are in the background of all of this.

"Your family has suffered as a result of your behaviour and you have a lot of making up to do. I think a probation order will be a benefit to you.”

Ms Watters imposed a probation order for a period of two years on each of the charges.

On the charge of failing to wear protective headgear, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £50 and disqualified the defendant from driving for nine months.

On the charge of having no driving licence, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £50 and disqualified the defendant from driving for nine months.

On the charge of driving without due care and attention, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £50 and disqualified the defendant from driving for nine months.

Ms Watters also issued an order for the destruction of the drugs and the knife. She warned the defendant: “I do not want to see you back here again.”