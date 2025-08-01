Probation order for Lisburn woman who stole from Sainsburys and B&M

A Lisburn woman has been told to “try to sort your life out” by a judge who sentenced her to 18 months on probation for stealing from two local stores.

Michelle Mayes, 49, whose address was given as Greenbank, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with two counts of theft from Sainsburys and B&M at Sprucefield.

The court heard that on January 24, 2024 the defendant was seen entering Sainsburys at Sprucefield at 1.25pm carrying two bags over her shoulder.

It was stated that she placed food items to the value of £14.55 into the bags before passing the till area and leaving without paying.

The defendant then went to a car and appeared to empty the bags into the car before then going into B&M.

She lifted a number of items in the store. She paid for two Pot Noodles before leaving without paying for the other items, which were said to total £32.33.

The police stopped the defendant, who made full admission.

Defence told the court the defendant was a “49 year old woman with three children”.

He continued: “She has been in full time employment all of her life and she had no criminal record until recently.

"The offending all took place in a short period of time. At the time she was having money difficulties and that’s the reason she ended up doing this.”

District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “She obviously has issues.”

Ms Watters said she believed the defendant had problems with alcohol which need to be addressed.

Ms Watters continued: “Everything points to her having addiction issues. I think she is in denial about the issues she has with drink.”

Sentencing the defendant to 18 months on probation, Ms Watters said: “You have to admit it to yourself and deal with it.

"I am going to put her on probation and I think that would be a help for her. There is all sorts of help available.”

She told the defendant: “You should be honest with your probation officer as that’s the only way you get help. Try to sort your life out. I don’t want to see you back here again.”

Ms Watters also ordered the defendant to pay restitution of £14.55 to Sainsburys and £32.33 to B&M.