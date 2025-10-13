Probation's Crossdernott Bog project 'making a difference' in Mid Ulster area

Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan recently visited a Probation Community Service project at Crossdernott bog, Donaghmore, to see at first hand the unpaid work being carried out to help the local community.

Mr Buchanan had contacted Probation about providing assistance to help clean up the area to make it more accessible to the public.

Probation Chief Executive Amanda Stewart commented: “The Probation Service was delighted to respond to the request from Mr Buchanan to provide assistance to the local community. Community sentences are effective in preventing reoffending, reducing the numbers of people coming into the justice system, and most importantly reducing the number of victims of crime.

"Community service is one of the most effective community sentences with three out of four people who complete it, not going on to re-offend within one year. This sentence which requires people to carry out demanding and challenging work also helps them gain new skills and discipline, as well as paying back to local communities.”

Pictured standing in front of the map of Crossdernott Bog is Probation Service Officer Shauna Scroggie, Community Service Supervisor Michael McFall, and Chief executive Amanda Stewart along with Keith Buchanan MLA. Credit: Contributed

Ms Stewart continued: “Probation works with community partners across Northern Ireland to deliver almost 100,000 hours of community service within local communities every year. These partnerships are essential in helping us deliver our services and make Northern Ireland safer. Importantly those who have been victims of crime can also provide input and give their views on the type of work the person who has offended should undertake.”

Mr Buchanan added: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to see the work being carried out and to talk to the Community Service Supervisors and the people being supervised at the project. This initiative at Crossdernott bog, is giving people sentenced to a Community Service Order an opportunity to take responsibility for what they did, pay back for the harm caused, while also benefiting the local area and residents.”

Probation Service Officer Shauna Scroggie added: “Community Service is not an easy sentence to complete, but it is a rewarding one. While serving their sentence, Service Users have an opportunity to make amends to communities. Communities, charities, voluntary organisations, sports clubs, and churches all benefit from the non-paid work our closely supervised squads and placements provide.