Police responded to multiple reports of young people causing distress by letting off fireworks in Carrickfergus over the weekend.

Community representatives were also involved in the response to the incidents which impacted upon residents and motorists.

In a statement on Monday (October 13), the PSNI said: “Over the weekend we received multiple reports of groups of teenagers gathering in Carrickfergus and letting off fireworks at cars and people. This has caused distress to residents, pets and drivers who were in the area.

"It is illegal to possess, sell or use fireworks if you do not have a licence. You must be at least 18 years old to purchase or be in possession of fireworks.

Police advise it is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence. Image provided by PSNI

"Police, along with community representatives attended the areas affected over the weekend. Fireworks were seized and we have names of those involved, which will be followed up this week.

“The law about fireworks is clear - it is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence. You can be fined up to £5,000 for breaking the law.

"Unfortunately at this time of year criminal gangs make money by selling dangerous fireworks - they don’t care about safety.”

Police went on to appeal to anyone who knows about the supply of illegal fireworks to contact them on 101, or call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The PSNI added: “Don’t be tempted to support these gangs. Fireworks should only be bought from a licensed retailed and their certificate of registration should be displayed at the point of sale."