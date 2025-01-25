Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pet dog was snatched while being taken for a walk.

A woman had been walking Roxie, her Blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier, when she was approached by a man and pushed to the ground.

The man then made off with the dog.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident, which took place on Friday evening, to come forward.

Roxie the Blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Picture: released by PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 9.20pm, it was reported that a woman had been walking her dog, a Blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier in the Pembrooke Loop Road area of Dunmurry, close to the junction of Mill Pond Glen, when she was approached by a man dressed in dark clothing.

"After initially asking about her dog and petting it, he then tried to grab it. The woman struggled back, and was pushed to the ground, whereupon the man took her engagement ring and bracelet from her left hand, pushed his hand against her face, and managed to remove the lead, and run off with the dog.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to try and locate the dog, who answers to the name of Roxie, and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw anything which might assist us with our investigation, to get in touch.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2728 of 24/01/25.”