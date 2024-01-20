PSNI appeal after masked and armed gang enter licensed premises in Dungiven
It was reported around 7.20pm that a number of masked, one of whom was believed to be armed with a hand gun had entered a sports club in the Garvagh Road area and made threats before making off.
Police received a further report around 9pm that masked men had entered licensed premises on Main Street and again made threats before leaving.
There are no reports of any injuries.
A police investigation has been launched in relation these incidents and enquiries are ongoing.
Detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to these incidents to contact 101. A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.