PSNI appeal after masked and armed gang enter licensed premises in Dungiven

Police are investigating reports of a number of masked and armed men entering licensed premises in the Dungiven area on Friday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Jan 2024, 11:29 GMT
It was reported around 7.20pm that a number of masked, one of whom was believed to be armed with a hand gun had entered a sports club in the Garvagh Road area and made threats before making off.

Police received a further report around 9pm that masked men had entered licensed premises on Main Street and again made threats before leaving.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The PSNI are investigating reports of a number of masked and armed men entering licensed premises in the Dungiven area. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).The PSNI are investigating reports of a number of masked and armed men entering licensed premises in the Dungiven area. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
The PSNI are investigating reports of a number of masked and armed men entering licensed premises in the Dungiven area. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
A police investigation has been launched in relation these incidents and enquiries are ongoing.

Detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to these incidents to contact 101. A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.