PSNI appeal after second arson attack on commercial hen houses in Cabra in a week
Just before 7.40am on Saturday, police received a report from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service that they were attending a fire at Letalian Road, Cabra, near Rathfriland.
It was established that the fire had been started deliberately in a commercial hen house, causing damage to the structure.
Police said “no animals” were inside the buildings.
A PSNI spokesperson said they were treating the fire as arson.
"This is the second time the hen houses have deliberately been set alight this week. On Thursday, October 17 extensive damage was caused, and a number of animals killed, during a similar incident at some point overnight.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, particularly anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other relevant footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 378 of 19/10/24."