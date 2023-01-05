An investigation has been launched after a number of men were seen jumping from a car carrying offensive weapons in Portadown on New Year’s Day.

Police have appealed for dash cam footage or any information on the incident which happened at around 9.10pm.

PSNI appeal for information.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of males are reported to have jumped from a black car carrying offensive weapons.

"This is reported to have occurred in the area of Charles St and Craigwell avenue in Portadown.