PSNI appeal for dash cam footage after men carrying 'offensive weapons' spotted in Portadown
An investigation has been launched after a number of men were seen jumping from a car carrying offensive weapons in Portadown on New Year’s Day.
By Carmel Robinson
4 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 9:21am
Police have appealed for dash cam footage or any information on the incident which happened at around 9.10pm.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of males are reported to have jumped from a black car carrying offensive weapons.
"This is reported to have occurred in the area of Charles St and Craigwell avenue in Portadown.
"If anyone saw anything or has dash cam footage please contact police on 101 quoting 1816 of 01/01/23.”