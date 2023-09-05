Register
PSNI appeal for information after criminal damage caused to gravesite in Moneymore

Police are investigating criminal damage which was caused to a gravesite at St John & St Trea Roman Catholic Church in Moneymore.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
The incident at Springhill Road happened between late on Saturday evening (September 2) and the afternoon of Sunday (September 3).

Magherafelt police said in a social media post that they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the damage being caused or saw anything suspicious in the area.

Anyone who can help police enquiries is asked to call 101.