PSNI appeal for information after criminal damage caused to gravesite in Moneymore
Police are investigating criminal damage which was caused to a gravesite at St John & St Trea Roman Catholic Church in Moneymore.
The incident at Springhill Road happened between late on Saturday evening (September 2) and the afternoon of Sunday (September 3).
Magherafelt police said in a social media post that they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the damage being caused or saw anything suspicious in the area.
Anyone who can help police enquiries is asked to call 101.