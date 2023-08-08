Register
PSNI appeal: Teenager sustained serious head injuries in Dungannon assault

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man sustained serious head injuries in Dungannon in the early hours of Monday morning.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:14 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 08:14 BST

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: "It was reported just after 2.40am that there was an injured man in the Irish Street area.

"Officers attended, and at this time, it is believed there was an altercation between a number of people. One man, aged in his late teens, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“We are keen to speak to two men, the first of whom is described as being aged in his thirties, around 6’ in height, of heavy build and clean shaven. He was described as being shirtless, but wearing blue jeans and brown shoes.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses to assault. Credit: PSNIPolice are appealing for information and witnesses to assault. Credit: PSNI
“The second male was described as being around 6’ 2” tall, of heavy build, with dark hair and wearing a black t-shirt, black trousers and black trainers. He was also described as having a ‘full-sleeve’ tattoo on one arm.

"Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything to contact us on 101, quoting reference 141 of 7/8/23.

"We are aware of video footage on social media and would ask that people not share this, but instead, provide us with any dashcam, CCTV or other video footage they have that may help with our investigation.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via the PSNI website.