Two people have been charged to court after suspected controlled drugs were seized during a PSNI operation on the M2 motorway.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch charged the two men, aged 36 and 49.

They are accused of a number of offences, including possession of Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

The charges follow the search of a vehicle on the M2, close to Moneynick, on Friday, February 14.

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch have charged two people to court in connection with drug-related offences. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Both men are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, February 17.

Police said, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detective Inspector Miskelly said: “We are committed to investigating drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities.

"Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

"I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/