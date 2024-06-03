PSNI 'committed to tackling anti-social use of vehicles' following reports of scrambler use at Cave Hill
Posting on Facebook on June 3, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police were on patrol yesterday (Sunday) in the area of Cave Hill Country Park and Belfast Castle.
"Whilst on patrol we were made aware of the use of scramblers, both electric and petrol in the area. These are a danger to pedestrians- this will include children and animals being walked in the area. We are committed to tackling anti-social use of vehicles. Any vehicle police are able to remove from such a setting is highly unlikely to be released back to its owner and will likely be destroyed.
"If you own such a vehicle, use it responsibly and in the correct setting in order to avoid a potential criminal record and being disqualified from driving. We’re seeking to keep the area as beautiful and enjoyable to the public.”