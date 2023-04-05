Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
2 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
3 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
3 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
4 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

PSNI concern for missing man Barney Crumlish last seen in Armagh but may be in Belfast

Police have voiced concern for the wellbeing of a man who has gone missing in the Armagh area and was last seen on Saturday.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Barney Crumlish who has been reported as missing.

-

Read More
Missing schoolgirl: PSNI concerned for safety of Olivia Shultz (14) from Craigav...
Most Popular
PSNI is growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Barney Crumlish who has been reported as missing and last seen in Armagh City. He may be in the Belfast area.PSNI is growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Barney Crumlish who has been reported as missing and last seen in Armagh City. He may be in the Belfast area.
PSNI is growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Barney Crumlish who has been reported as missing and last seen in Armagh City. He may be in the Belfast area.

-

"He is described as 6ft, medium build, long dark hair in a ponytail and last saw wearing all black in Armagh City on Saturday morning.

"He may be in the Belfast area,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

"If you see Barney or have any information relating to his whereabouts please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1568 of 04/04/23.