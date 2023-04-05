Police have voiced concern for the wellbeing of a man who has gone missing in the Armagh area and was last seen on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Barney Crumlish who has been reported as missing.

"He is described as 6ft, medium build, long dark hair in a ponytail and last saw wearing all black in Armagh City on Saturday morning.

"He may be in the Belfast area,” said the PSNI spokesperson.