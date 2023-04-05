PSNI concern for missing man Barney Crumlish last seen in Armagh but may be in Belfast
Police have voiced concern for the wellbeing of a man who has gone missing in the Armagh area and was last seen on Saturday.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Barney Crumlish who has been reported as missing.
"He is described as 6ft, medium build, long dark hair in a ponytail and last saw wearing all black in Armagh City on Saturday morning.
"He may be in the Belfast area,” said the PSNI spokesperson.
"If you see Barney or have any information relating to his whereabouts please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1568 of 04/04/23.