Police said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of Scott Axon. Scott was last seen in the area of Edward Street, Portadown on 10/01/2023 at approximately 11am.

"Scott may be in the Portadown area but also has associates in Belfast. If sighted please contact police on 101 reference number 1637 of 11/01/2023.