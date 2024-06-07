Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have said they are “committed to addressing the issue of drugs” after a number of ‘adverts’ for illegal drugs were posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The posts list “delivery locations” across England, as well as Newtownabbey and Craigavon.

Police have stated they have been made aware of posts of this nature and are conducting enquiries.

Police are appealing for information in a bid to 'communities safer for everyone.' (Pic: PSNI).

On June 6, Sergeant Douglas said: "We are committed to addressing the issue of drugs in the community and will take every opportunity to stop their distribution by seizing drugs and making arrests.

"The issue of drugs is something that everyone in the community must work together to address and we’d ask anyone who may have any information about the sale or distribution of drugs to contact us on 101. The more support and information police get, the more officers are able to achieve towards making communities safer for everyone."

A report can be made online using http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/