PSNI ‘conducting enquiries’ after drug adverts posted on social media

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jun 2024, 10:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have said they are “committed to addressing the issue of drugs” after a number of ‘adverts’ for illegal drugs were posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The posts list “delivery locations” across England, as well as Newtownabbey and Craigavon.

Police have stated they have been made aware of posts of this nature and are conducting enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
7 of the best places to get fish and chips across Newtownabbey
Police are appealing for information in a bid to 'communities safer for everyone.' (Pic: PSNI).Police are appealing for information in a bid to 'communities safer for everyone.' (Pic: PSNI).
Police are appealing for information in a bid to 'communities safer for everyone.' (Pic: PSNI).

On June 6, Sergeant Douglas said: "We are committed to addressing the issue of drugs in the community and will take every opportunity to stop their distribution by seizing drugs and making arrests.

"The issue of drugs is something that everyone in the community must work together to address and we’d ask anyone who may have any information about the sale or distribution of drugs to contact us on 101. The more support and information police get, the more officers are able to achieve towards making communities safer for everyone."

A report can be made online using http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice