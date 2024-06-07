PSNI ‘conducting enquiries’ after drug adverts posted on social media
The posts list “delivery locations” across England, as well as Newtownabbey and Craigavon.
Police have stated they have been made aware of posts of this nature and are conducting enquiries.
On June 6, Sergeant Douglas said: "We are committed to addressing the issue of drugs in the community and will take every opportunity to stop their distribution by seizing drugs and making arrests.
"The issue of drugs is something that everyone in the community must work together to address and we’d ask anyone who may have any information about the sale or distribution of drugs to contact us on 101. The more support and information police get, the more officers are able to achieve towards making communities safer for everyone."
A report can be made online using http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/