The fire at Harrison Nursery School which is part of Lurgan Junior High School was spotted last Friday evening but while the NI Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze, the summer house was destroyed.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Friday 2nd September at approximately 6pm, there was a fire within the grounds of Harrison Nursery School / Lurgan Junior High School. This is believed to be a deliberate ignition.

"The photographs shows the extensive damage that has been caused due to this arson attack.

"This summer house belonged to Harrison Nursery School and is used and loved by the young children that attend the Nursery School.

Fire at Harrison Nursery School in Lurgan, Co Armagh has been confirmed as arson by the PSNI

"We are keen to speak with a number of young people, seen running from the area at the time of incident.

"Due to the dangerous act of those involved, the young children will not have access to these facilities for the foreseeable.

"We are seeking any information from the local community that could assist ourselves in identifying those involved.

"If you have any information that may be relevant, please contact 101 and quote reference number 1372 02/09/22.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has urged the community to support a fundraising campaign to rebuilt the summer house and play area.

Already the GoFundMe page has raised £2,605 towards the project.

Mrs Lockhart said: “It is beyond comprehension what goes through the minds of anyone involved in starting a deliberate fire, intent on destroying a nursery school play area. Such disgusting actions must be condemned, and I hope that the PSNI identify those responsible and they are brought to justice.

"The outdoor play area has been devastated by this fire, with the outdoor house, table and chair completely destroyed. This equipment was funded by parents, staff and the local community, and it is totally demoralising to see this fantastic space in ruins.

"The nursery is now fundraising to replace the equipment and I would urge people to support this, to enable the nursery to bounce back and restore this area for the benefit of the children.