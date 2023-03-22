A PSNI crackdown on reckless motorbike driving in Craigavon has begun after video of man badly injured following 'stunt' appears on social media.

The video shows a driver careering at speed along a pavement in a residential area in Taghnevan in Lurgan, Co Armagh before pulling the handlebars up in an attempt to drive on the back wheel. The driver, who is not wearing a helmet, falls off the back of the bike landing hard on the pavement with the bike stopping on grass at a distance later.

It is not known the extent of the driver’s injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-

Police in Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon said: "Brownlow NPT with the help of the local community identified a motorbike being used recklessly around Craigavon Lakes today (Tuesday). The motorcycle has been seized and will be disposed of. The bike was clearly no match for Sgt Hull and his patrol vehicle of choice today."

Advertisement

Advertisement

-

Meanwhile in a separate incident a motorbike which police said was being driven ‘recklessly’ at Craigavon Lakes yesterday (Tuesday), has been seized.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Brownlow Neighbourhood Policing Team with the help of the local community identified a motorbike being used recklessly around Craigavon Lakes today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The motorcycle has been seized and will be disposed of. The bike was clearly no match for Sgt Hull and his patrol vehicle of choice today.”

SDLP Cllr Ciaran Toman said: “Several local people have contacted me over the weekend to express their concern about the use of off-road vehicles in Taghnevan. I would like to remind everyone, that the use of off-road vehicles in public places including green grass areas and public paths is strictly prohibited and could lead to police taking action.

"The misuse of scramblers causes nuisance and damage to the local community and owners should be aware of the laws governing the use of these vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Some scramblers do not comply with ‘Construction and Use’ regulations and Vehicle Safety Standards and therefore are restricted to ‘off-road’ use only. This does not mean they can be driven anywhere ‘off-road’. These vehicles should only be used on private land where you have permission and should not be used on pavements, roads, public property, or parks; this includes green grass areas and public paths.”

Cllr Toman said he had been sent video of an individual riding an off-road vehicle. "Behaviour which has been displayed recently on social media which has been sent to me, these individuals deserve to have the off-road vehicle removed regardless of regulations, this behaviour is totally unacceptable.

"I am aware that these incidents are targeted to a small group of people in Taghnevan and it paints a bad picture to those who do use off-road vehicles safely and legally but I urge them to show respect for our public spaces and local community. If it continues, we are likely to see the issue escalate with police handing out fines or even seizing the vehicles and prosecuting. I am liaising with the PSNI to increased patrols in the area and to target these individuals.

"I can be pragmatic about this issue to proactively seek a safe space to use off roads vehicles safely, legally, and properly but this behaviour does not warrant it. For those who do want a safe place then reach out and we can begin that conversation.

Advertisement

Advertisement