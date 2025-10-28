PSNI cyber crime unit still dealing with footage in case of Craigavon man accused of attempted communication with a child, court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 28th Oct 2025, 14:57 GMT
Craigavon Court House
A cyber crime unit within the PSNI is expected to take another month to deal with video footage in the case of a man accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a child.

James Lyons, aged 40, from Moyraverty Gardens, Craigavon, who is on remand, didn’t appear via video link to Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

He is accused of attempted sexual communication with a child on June 3 and 5 this year and possession of the Class A drug cocaine on August 28 this year..

Lyon’s barrister, Mr Conor Lunny, asked for an update on the case.

A prosecutor outlined the latest from the PSNI investigating officer is the video footage is with the cyber support unit.

"They have advised it will be mid to end of November before this will be completed,” she said, adding they were seeking a four-week remand for a further update.

The case was adjourned until November 21.

