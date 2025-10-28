A cyber crime unit within the PSNI is expected to take another month to deal with video footage in the case of a man accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a child.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Lyons, aged 40, from Moyraverty Gardens, Craigavon, who is on remand, didn’t appear via video link to Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

He is accused of attempted sexual communication with a child on June 3 and 5 this year and possession of the Class A drug cocaine on August 28 this year..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyon’s barrister, Mr Conor Lunny, asked for an update on the case.

A prosecutor outlined the latest from the PSNI investigating officer is the video footage is with the cyber support unit.

"They have advised it will be mid to end of November before this will be completed,” she said, adding they were seeking a four-week remand for a further update.

The case was adjourned until November 21.