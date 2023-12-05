PSNI detectives investigating the murder of a man in Lurgan have appealed for three people, seen on a video close to a burning car, to come forward
This evening a PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the murder of a man, yet to be identified, following an incident in the Edward Street area of Lurgan, on Sunday 3rd December.
"Two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31 year old man, who were arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, are still in custody assisting with police enquiries.”
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “I have CCTV footage which shows three people in close proximity to the burning car. I believe these people may have witnessed the suspects in the area and I would like to speak to them to find out what they know.
“I am also re-iterating my appeal from yesterday for anyone with any footage captured via dashcam, CCTV, ring doorbell or on mobile devices immediately before the incident or directly after, to bring it to police.
“My thoughts remain with the victim’s family who are still trying to comprehend this horrific incident. The post mortem is taking place and we are hope to be able to formally identify the victim imminently.
“The investigation is at a very early stage and I am appealing for anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning, and who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, to come forward to police.
“I am aware there may be some video footage circulating on social media and I would be keen to see it. I have launched the Major Incident Public Portal where anyone can upload CCTV, dashcam and any other footage via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S13-PO1”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 370 03/12/23. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.