Police found cannabis during a search of a Co Armagh man’s boiler shed, a court in Craigavon hears.

Wayne Gordon Donaldson, aged 35, from Ulsterville Park, Portadown didn’t appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court but was charged with possessing the Class B drug Cannabis.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The corut heard that onn August 7 this year, at 9.55am, police were at the defendant’s home by virtue of a warrant. During searches, a small amount, approximately two grams, of herbal cannabis was found in the outside boiler shed.

During a notebook interview, Donaldson admitted it was his cannabis and for his own personal use.

Donaldson’s solicitor, Mr Philip Reid, told District Judge Michael Ranaghan that his client’s record is “characterised by drug use and there are a couple of more serious charges but they are of some vintage”.

“He has served a custodial period in respect of those matters,” Mr Reid said.

"He is a man who has had his difficulties with drugs throughout the years. He is coming before the courts less frequently,” said the solicitor.

Mr Reid said Donaldson told him he has been referred to addiction services.

“Hopefully that will begin the progress he quite clearly needs in his life,” the solicitor added.

Mr Reid said Donaldson is in receipt of benefits and pleaded at the earliest opportunity.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “Tell Mr Donaldson he’s lucky he is pleading today. The likelihood for him down the line, if the drugs continue, imprisonment is going to be the only option for the court.”

Donaldson was fined £200 plus the £15 offender levy. He was given 14 weeks to pay.