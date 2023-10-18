PSNI hunt for men who called at house in Co Tyrone claiming to be police officers
The pair called at a house on the Syeria Road area on the outskirts of the town between 12pm and 2pm on Monday (October 16) and asked the occupant a number of questions about the supposed theft of a vehicle.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have seen anyone behaving suspiciously, or who may have any information which could assist us as we make our enquiries, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 616 of 17/10/23.”
The spokesperson added that police were keen to encourage members of the public to report incidents where they felt uncertain about people calling at their homes asking questions.
“Police will take an active role in exploring the legitimacy or otherwise of such cold-callers,” he said.
“Remember, genuine callers will carry ID, so please ask them for documentation for inspection.
“Never feel pressured into letting just anyone in - satisfy yourself that they are who they claim. If someone has called at your address, and you’re not comfortable that they were legitimate, report your concerns to us on 101, so our patrols can be aware and can keep an eye out for any suspicious activity in your area.”