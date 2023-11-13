PSNI hunting for three men after burglary at restaurant in Gilford this morning
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is understood the men were spotted leaving the scene in a red car heading towards Gilford itself. The front door of the restaurant was forced open and the owners are still trying to establish what may have been stolen.
-
-
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the burglary of restaurant in Gilford in the early hours of today, Monday 13th November.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Around 12.35am, it was reported that the front door of the business, which was closed at the time, had been forced open and entry gained to the Banbridge Road building.
"It is still being established what may have been stolen during this burglary. Three men, travelling in a red car, were observed leaving the scene in the direction of Gilford.
Appealing for information and urging vigilance, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It’s our appeal to residents to always call us on 101 and tell us about any suspicious behaviour in your area. Any suspicious vehicles or callers to your door. If possible, please note any vehicle registration details, even partial details, along with vehicle make and model if full registration is not known.
"No matter how insignificant you think it might be, this information could be important.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Call 101 quoting 128 13/11/23. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/