Register
BREAKING

PSNI hunting for three men after burglary at restaurant in Gilford this morning

Police are hunting for three men after a restaurant in Gilford Co Down was robbed in the early hours of this morning.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:47 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 16:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It is understood the men were spotted leaving the scene in a red car heading towards Gilford itself. The front door of the restaurant was forced open and the owners are still trying to establish what may have been stolen.

-

Read More
PSNI investigation launched after a fight involving 'multiple males' broke out i...
Appeal for witnesses after burglary at restaurant in Banbridge Road, Gilford Co Down.Appeal for witnesses after burglary at restaurant in Banbridge Road, Gilford Co Down.
Appeal for witnesses after burglary at restaurant in Banbridge Road, Gilford Co Down.
Most Popular

-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the burglary of restaurant in Gilford in the early hours of today, Monday 13th November.

"Around 12.35am, it was reported that the front door of the business, which was closed at the time, had been forced open and entry gained to the Banbridge Road building.

"It is still being established what may have been stolen during this burglary. Three men, travelling in a red car, were observed leaving the scene in the direction of Gilford.

Appealing for information and urging vigilance, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It’s our appeal to residents to always call us on 101 and tell us about any suspicious behaviour in your area. Any suspicious vehicles or callers to your door. If possible, please note any vehicle registration details, even partial details, along with vehicle make and model if full registration is not known.

"No matter how insignificant you think it might be, this information could be important.”

Call 101 quoting 128 13/11/23. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/