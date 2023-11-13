Police are hunting for three men after a restaurant in Gilford Co Down was robbed in the early hours of this morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is understood the men were spotted leaving the scene in a red car heading towards Gilford itself. The front door of the restaurant was forced open and the owners are still trying to establish what may have been stolen.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appeal for witnesses after burglary at restaurant in Banbridge Road, Gilford Co Down.

-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the burglary of restaurant in Gilford in the early hours of today, Monday 13th November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Around 12.35am, it was reported that the front door of the business, which was closed at the time, had been forced open and entry gained to the Banbridge Road building.

"It is still being established what may have been stolen during this burglary. Three men, travelling in a red car, were observed leaving the scene in the direction of Gilford.

Appealing for information and urging vigilance, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It’s our appeal to residents to always call us on 101 and tell us about any suspicious behaviour in your area. Any suspicious vehicles or callers to your door. If possible, please note any vehicle registration details, even partial details, along with vehicle make and model if full registration is not known.

"No matter how insignificant you think it might be, this information could be important.”

Advertisement

Advertisement